A place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be on the line when Brazil take on Norway in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Five-time world champions Brazil boast vast experience in the knockout stages of the World Cup and will…...

A place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be on the line when Brazil take on Norway in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Five-time world champions Brazil boast vast experience in the knockout stages of the World Cup and will be hoping to continue their quest to end a 24-year wait for another global title. Their journey into the last 16 was far from straightforward, as they needed a stoppage-time winner to edge past Japan, and they now face another stern test against an in-form Norway side.

The Scandinavians have enjoyed an impressive return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, winning three of their four matches against Iraq, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire to secure a place in the knockout rounds for only the second time since World War II. Erling Haaland has been the standout performer with five goals, although manager Ståle Solbakken has several other attacking threats capable of making the difference.

Interestingly, Brazil are yet to record a victory over Norway despite facing them four times previously. Norway have won twice and drawn twice, including a memorable 2-1 victory during the group stage of the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

History, however, is unlikely to influence Sunday’s contest, with the Seleção widely tipped to secure a quarter-final meeting against either England or Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: Things To Know As Brazil Takes On Japan In Round Of 32 Knockout Phase

Brazil to edge past Norway

Norway are expected to provide Brazil with a difficult challenge, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side enter the encounter as favourites thanks to the quality, depth and tournament pedigree within their squad.

Led by Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, Brazil possess one of the most dangerous attacking units in world football and will look to exploit a Norway defence that has yet to keep a clean sheet at this tournament.

Norway are also expected to pose problems in attack, particularly with Haaland enjoying outstanding form, but Brazil’s superior quality across the pitch and Ancelotti’s tactical experience could prove decisive in guiding the South Americans into the last eight for a third consecutive World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil’s attacking strength: Despite the absence of the injured Raphinha, Brazil have continued to create numerous scoring opportunities through their talented frontline. Their 9.4 expected goals (xG) is the highest of any team in the competition, while only three nations—including Norway—have created more clear-cut chances.

Norway’s defensive concerns: Although Norway have impressed going forward, they have looked vulnerable defensively. Their 5.5 expected goals against (xGA) is among the highest of the teams still left in the competition, highlighting weaknesses at the back.

Vinícius vs Haaland: Individual brilliance could decide the outcome, with Vinícius Júnior and Erling Haaland both in exceptional form. The duo have combined for nine goals at this tournament and will be the key attacking threats for their respective countries.

Brazil predicted lineup vs Norway

Brazil remain concerned over Lucas Paquetá’s fitness after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during the victory over Japan. The Flamengo star has been ruled out of the Round of 16 and is receiving intensive treatment in the hope of returning later in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raphinha has resumed training but is still not ready to return, meaning Rayan is expected to keep his place in the starting XI. Endrick is tipped to replace Paquetá, allowing Matheus Cunha to move into a more advanced playmaking role.

Ancelotti could also consider handing Neymar a starting role as a direct replacement for Paquetá, although the veteran is still working his way back to full match fitness after injury.

Endrick is expected to be the only change from the team that defeated Japan.

Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Cunha, Vinícius Júnior; Endrick.

Norway predicted lineup vs Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway could again be without first-choice right-back Julian Ryerson, meaning Marcus Holmgren Pedersen may continue in defence with the difficult task of containing Vinícius Júnior.

Aside from that concern, Solbakken has no fresh injury problems and is expected to stick with the side that defeated Côte d’Ivoire in the Round of 32.

Haaland is set to lead the attack alongside Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth, although Oscar Bobb’s impressive substitute appearance last time out gives the coach another attacking option.

Captain Martin Ødegaard will also be expected to produce a stronger display after a relatively quiet tournament so far.

Norway predicted lineup (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Norway

Match Details

Location: East Rutherford, United States

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Date: Sunday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Kick-off time: 9 p.m.