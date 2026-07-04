TVC News Nigeria is a 24-hour Nigeria-centric news, current affairs and documentary channel. The channel provides real-time, reliable and accurate news to Nigerians......

France has set up a World cup quarter final against the Atlas Lions of Morocco with a 1-0 Victory over Paraguay.

The Les Bleus of France got the only goal of the match in the 70th minute following a VAR check after substitute Desire Doue was brought down by a Paraguayan defender.

The resulting penalty kick was taken after a lengthy delay and converted by Captain by Kylian Mbappe.

The goal which marked Mabappe’s seventh in the tournament was also his 19th World cup goal just one behind Lionel Messi who has scored 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal was also France’s 150th World cup goal.

The match had from the start assumed a pattern with the French dominating possession and trying to force the issue with Paraguay adopting a low block for much of the game.

Things were looking good until the tackle by the Paraguayan defender in the box on Desire Doue which led to the penalty expertly and calmly converted by Mbappe.