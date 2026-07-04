Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to completing key infrastructure and education projects before leaving office, declaring that Adamawa will hand over a stable state equipped with institutions and road networks designed to drive economic growth, skills development and regional trade....

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing key infrastructure and education projects before leaving office, declaring that Adamawa will hand over a stable state equipped with institutions and road networks designed to drive economic growth, skills development and regional trade.

During an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas, the governor reviewed work at the Adamawa State College of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Gulak, the first specialised institution of its kind in North-East Nigeria, where academic activities are expected to commence in August.

Designed to equip young people with entrepreneurial, digital and technical skills, the institution is expected to reduce youth unemployment, promote innovation and produce job creators rather than job seekers.

The Governor Fintiri, was also briefed on the progress of the 17.5-kilometre Michika–Garta–Kamale road linking Nigeria with the Republic of Cameroon.

The project, which includes a four-span bridge and is about 70 per cent completed, is expected to improve access to rural farming communities, reduce transportation costs, strengthen border security and expand legitimate cross-border trade between both countries.

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The inspection further took the governor to the Adamawa State College of Health Technology, where he commissioned a new block of offices and assessed other ongoing projects aimed at expanding healthcare training capacity and improving the quality of medical education.

He said the projects reflect his administration’s determination to extend development to rural communities through sustained investments in education, healthcare and critical infrastructure.

The projects are part of the state’s broader post-insurgency recovery strategy, transforming communities once devastated by Boko Haram attacks into centres of learning, enterprise and economic activity.

With new educational institutions and strategic transport corridors taking shape, Adamawa is positioning itself as an emerging hub for skills development, regional commerce and economic integration in Nigeria’s North-East.