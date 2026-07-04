Morocco booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in their Round of 16 encounter, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament. The Atlas Lions produced another composed display to eliminate the hosts and move within one victory of matching their…...

Morocco booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in their Round of 16 encounter, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The Atlas Lions produced another composed display to eliminate the hosts and move within one victory of matching their best-ever World Cup achievement.

After a tightly contested first half ended without a goal, midfielder Azzedine Ounahi broke the deadlock shortly after the restart before completing his brace later in the match to secure Morocco’s passage to the last eight.

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz played a key role in the victory, providing an assist to take his tournament total to four, moving him into second place on the World Cup assists chart.

For Canada, the defeat brought an end to a memorable campaign in which they reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in the country’s history.

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Despite enjoying their best-ever performance at the tournament, the co-hosts were unable to break down Morocco’s organised defence as their dream run came to an end.

Morocco will now take on either France or Paraguay in the quarter-finals as they continue their quest for a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.