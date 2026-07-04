The Round of 16 fixtures for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been finalised after the completion of the Round of 32, with defending champions Argentina and Colombia among the teams advancing to the next stage....

The Round of 16 fixtures for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been finalised after the completion of the Round of 32, with defending champions Argentina and Colombia among the teams advancing to the next stage.

Argentina booked their place in the last 16 after a hard-fought 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde, while Colombia edged Ghana 1-0 to secure qualification.

The defending champions will now face Egypt on Tuesday, July 7, as they continue their title defence, while Colombia will battle Switzerland for a place in the quarter-finals.

Co-hosts Canada will kick off the Round of 16 on Saturday, July 4, against Morocco in the opening fixture of the knockout phase.

READ ALSO: Messi Breaks Two World Cup Records As Argentina Reach Last 16

The last-16 lineup also features several blockbuster clashes, including an all-Iberian showdown between Portugal and Spain, Brazil’s meeting with Norway, and a heavyweight encounter between the United States and Belgium.

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Below is the Full 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Fixtures:

Saturday, July 4

Canada vs Morocco (6pm Nigerian Time, Houston Stadium)

Paraguay vs France (10pm Nigerian Time, Philadelphia Stadium)

Sunday, July 5

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Brazil vs Norway (9pm Nigerian Time, MetLife Stadium)

Monday, July 6

Mexico vs England (1am Nigerian Time, Estadio Azteca)

Portugal vs Spain (8pm Nigerian Time, ATST Stadium)

Tuesday, July 7

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United States vs Belgium (1am Nigerian Time, Lumen Field)

Argentina vs Egypt (5pm Nigerian Time, Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Switzerland vs Colombia (9pm Nigerian Time, BC Place)

The winners of the Round of 16 ties will progress to the quarter-finals as the race to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy intensifies.