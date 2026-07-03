The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially invited its 54 member associations to submit bids to host the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. CAF announced the commencement of the bidding process in a statement published on its official website on Friday, outlining the…...

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially invited its 54 member associations to submit bids to host the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF announced the commencement of the bidding process in a statement published on its official website on Friday, outlining the framework that will guide the selection of future hosts.

According to the continental football body, the bidding process has been designed to guarantee transparency, credibility and fairness, while aligning with internationally recognised best practices for hosting major sporting events.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) has invited its Member Associations (“MAs”) that represents 54 African countries, to submit bids to host the CAF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS (“AFCON”) 2028, 2032 and 2036,” the statement read.

The continental football body said the Africa Cup of Nations remains the biggest sporting event in Africa and one of the largest globally, attracting more than 3.2 billion television viewers and six billion digital views worldwide.

Read Also: CAF Announces AFCON 2027 Dates, Schedule, Venues

ADVERTISEMENT

CAF did not disclose details on the bidding process for the three tournaments, including submission deadlines and technical requirements. It, however, said the framework was developed with the support of independent expert adviser PwC, alongside its technical, financial and external legal advisers.

It said the framework establishes the criteria for evaluating and selecting the host country or countries for each edition of the tournament.

CAF also noted that the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The football governing body added that it would stage a senior men’s national team competition every year except in FIFA World Cup years.

The invitation opens the race among CAF’s member associations to compete for the hosting rights of three future editions of the continent’s flagship football tournament.