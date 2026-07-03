Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as the overwhelming fan favourite over Luka Modric in a social media poll conducted after Portugal’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. The thrilling encounter ended in controversy after Croatia thought they had forced extra time with a late…...

Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as the overwhelming fan favourite over Luka Modric in a social media poll conducted after Portugal’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

The thrilling encounter ended in controversy after Croatia thought they had forced extra time with a late equaliser, only for the goal to be ruled out following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, sealing Portugal’s place in the Round of 16.

The dramatic finish sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans debating the performances and legacies of the two football icons. Riding on the momentum of Portugal’s victory, a poll asking supporters to choose between Ronaldo and Modric generated significant engagement.

Read Also: Portugal Thrash Uzbekistan As Ronaldo Scores Twice To Make History

On X, Ronaldo dominated the poll with 72.7 per cent of the votes, while Modric received 27.3 per cent, highlighting the Portuguese captain’s enduring popularity among football fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions on Facebook also leaned heavily in Ronaldo’s favour, although a number of supporters backed the Croatian midfield maestro.

One fan, identified as Mutong Istifanus Isty, simply wrote, “C7.”

Another supporter, Olujinmi Samuel Adigun, cast his vote for Modric, writing, “Modric.”

Daniel Mannan threw his support behind the Portuguese legend with a brief comment, “CR7.”

Another user confidently predicted the outcome before the poll concluded, saying, “Ronaldo will win this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply Uzonna also backed the Croatian captain, posting, “Modric got this.”

Paul Aginde Jr. took a broader view of the debate, commenting: “Not ‘Greatest-ever’…they are great players yes but remember there’s only one GOAT ever. Thank you.”

The poll reflected the continued global appeal of both football greats, but Ronaldo comfortably emerged as the fans’ preferred choice following Portugal’s hard-fought victory and progression to the next round of the tournament.