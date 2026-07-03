A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has fixed July 22, 2026, for the arraignment of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, over an alleged defamatory statement against Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The criminal charge was filed by the Kwara State Government, which accused Saraki of publishing and circulating…...

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has fixed July 22, 2026, for the arraignment of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, over an alleged defamatory statement against Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The criminal charge was filed by the Kwara State Government, which accused Saraki of publishing and circulating statements on social media and in newspapers on April 17, 2026, alleging that Governor AbdulRazaq did not complete secondary school education.

According to the charge, the alleged publication was false and intended to insult and provoke the governor and the state government in a manner likely to breach public peace, contrary to Section 399 of the Penal Code, Cap. P4, Laws of Kwara State, 2006.

During proceedings, Saraki’s counsel, Jimoh Mumini (SAN), represented by T.A. Ahmed, asked the court to strike out the charge, arguing that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter. The defence also raised objections bordering on improper service of court processes, abuse of court process and other legal issues.

The prosecution, led by Rafiu Balogun, opposed the application, describing the objections as frivolous and lacking merit. He urged the court to dismiss the application and allow the case to proceed.

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In his ruling, Justice M.O. Folorunsho dismissed all seven preliminary objections raised by the defence, holding that the High Court has the territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The judge further ruled that the criminal defamation charge was properly instituted before the court and rejected the defence’s claim that the case was politically motivated, noting that the charge sheet and proof of evidence did not support such an assertion.

Justice Folorunsho also held that Saraki’s personal appearance was not required while the interlocutory application was being determined, but directed that the case should proceed to arraignment.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until July 22, 2026, for the formal arraignment of the former Senate President.