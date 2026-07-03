The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned members of the public to disregard fraudulent offers by scammers impersonating senior officials of the agency to sell forfeited vehicles through fake auction schemes. The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi,…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned members of the public to disregard fraudulent offers by scammers impersonating senior officials of the agency to sell forfeited vehicles through fake auction schemes.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Friday, July 3, 2026.

According to the statement, the fraudsters have been using the name of the agency’s Secretary, Barrister Shadrach Haruna, to send fake private letters and messages offering forfeited vehicles at discounted prices.

“The public is hereby notified that these offers are a complete scam. The Agency wishes to categorically state that these fraudulent offers are a malicious gimmick designed solely to defraud targeted individuals of their hard-earned money,” the statement read.

The anti-narcotics agency stressed that no NDLEA official is authorised to privately allocate or sell forfeited vehicles or any other seized assets to individuals.

It explained that all vehicles and assets forfeited as proceeds of drug-related crimes are disposed of only through public auction processes conducted by government-approved auctioneers and in accordance with established legal and public procurement procedures.

“Vehicles and other assets forfeited as proceeds of drug crimes are strictly auctioned through public processes managed by appointed, government-registered auctioneers. Any legitimate auction exercise is widely publicized in national dailies and through the Agency’s official channels, in line with established legal and public procurement guidelines,” the statement added.

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The agency urged members of the public to ignore and report any letters, text messages or social media posts claiming to offer forfeited vehicles on behalf of Barrister Haruna or any other NDLEA official.

“The NDLEA remains committed to maintaining transparency and integrity in all its operations. Do not fall victim to these criminal elements. If you are approached with such fraudulent offers, please report immediately to the nearest NDLEA command or via our official communication channels,” Babafemi stated.