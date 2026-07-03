A viral graphic making the rounds on social media has drawn attention to what many football fans have described as Africa’s “86th-minute curse” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a series of dramatic knockout-stage eliminations. The circulating image highlights three Round of 32 defeats involving African nations, with each…...

A viral graphic making the rounds on social media has drawn attention to what many football fans have described as Africa’s “86th-minute curse” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a series of dramatic knockout-stage eliminations.

The circulating image highlights three Round of 32 defeats involving African nations, with each campaign effectively ending after decisive goals were scored in the 86th minute.

The graphic features Norway striker Erling Haaland’s late winner in his side’s 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire, England captain Harry Kane’s 86th-minute strike in a 2-1 win over DR Congo, and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s goal that sparked a remarkable comeback against Senegal before the Europeans eventually won 3-2.

For many supporters, the coincidence has been impossible to ignore.

Within three knockout matches, three African nations watched their hopes of progressing disappear after goals arrived at the exact same point in regulation time.

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Senegal’s heartbreak came first. The Teranga Lions, who had become the first African nation to score five goals in a single World Cup match during the group stage, looked set to pull off a memorable result before Lukaku’s late intervention turned the contest in Belgium’s favour.

Côte d’Ivoire suffered a similar fate soon after. The Elephants were only minutes away from forcing Norway into extra time before Haaland struck four minutes from full-time to end their World Cup journey.

The viral graphic has continued to gain traction online, with fans pointing to the repeated appearance of the 86th minute as a cruel symbol of Africa’s narrow misses in the knockout rounds.

Read Also: World Cup Round Of 32 Preview: Egypt Versus Australia

Following the eliminations of Senegal, DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa, Africa’s hopes at the tournament now rest solely on Cape Verde, Ghana and Egypt.

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Cape Verde face defending champions Argentina in Miami, Ghana take on Colombia, while Egypt meet Australia in the remaining Round of 32 fixtures involving African teams.

Supporters across the continent will be hoping the trio can avoid the fate of their fallen counterparts and write a different ending to Africa’s World Cup campaign.

For now, however, the widely shared image serves as a reminder of just how fine the margins have been, with three African nations seeing their dreams extinguished by goals scored in the very same minute.