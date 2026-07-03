Reigning world champions Argentina begin their knockout campaign against tournament debutants Cabo Verde in a fascinating FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami....

Reigning world champions Argentina begin their knockout campaign against tournament debutants Cabo Verde in a fascinating FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

On paper, Argentina are overwhelming favourites, but Cabo Verde have already emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament after reaching the knockout stage unbeaten in their first-ever World Cup appearance.

THE COACHES

Argentina – Lionel Scaloni

Scaloni has built one of the world’s most complete teams. Argentina are tactically flexible, equally comfortable dominating possession or playing on the counter-attack. His biggest challenge will be ensuring his players do not underestimate Cabo Verde.

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His use of substitutions and ability to change formations during the game could prove decisive if Argentina struggle to break down a stubborn defence. Scaloni has already warned that Cabo Verde are far more dangerous than many believe.

Cabo Verde – Bubista

Bubista has masterminded one of the stories of the tournament. His disciplined defensive structure and well-drilled organisation have frustrated stronger opponents throughout the group stage. He is expected to keep his side compact, deny Argentina space between the lines and rely on quick counter-attacks. If Cabo Verde are to produce one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Bubista’s tactical discipline will be the key.

TACTICAL ANALYSIS

Argentina are expected to play their familiar 4-3-3 system built around patient possession, quick passing combinations and relentless movement in attack.

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The midfield trio, led by Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister, controls the tempo before releasing the forwards into dangerous areas. The full-backs also push high up the pitch, creating overloads on both flanks.

Cabo Verde are likely to line up in a compact 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation, defending deep with numbers behind the ball before launching swift counter-attacks through their pacey wide players.

STRENGTHS

Argentina

World-class attacking quality.

Outstanding midfield control.

Vast tournament experience.

Excellent movement off the ball.

Ability to dominate possession.

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Cabo Verde

Outstanding defensive organisation.

High work rate.

Quick transitions.

Strong team spirit.

Fearless mentality after exceeding expectations in their World Cup debut.

WHERE THE MATCH COULD BE WON OR LOST

The key battle will be whether Argentina can move the ball quickly enough to pull Cabo Verde’s disciplined defensive block out of shape.

If Argentina score early, the game could open up, allowing Lionel Messi and the other forwards more space to exploit.

However, if Cabo Verde remain compact and keep the score level deep into the second half, pressure could begin to build on the defending champions, creating opportunities for counter-attacks.

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Set-pieces could also be important, especially for Cabo Verde, who possess the physical presence to trouble Argentina from dead-ball situations.

DANGER MEN

Argentina

Lionel Messi – The tournament’s joint-leading scorer remains Argentina’s biggest match-winner with his vision, creativity and clinical finishing.

Julián Álvarez – His movement and pressing make him a constant threat.

Enzo Fernández – The midfielder dictates the pace and links defence with attack.

Cabo Verde

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Vozinha – The veteran goalkeeper has been outstanding throughout the tournament.

Garry Rodrigues – The experienced forward provides pace and creativity on the break.

Kevin Pina – A tireless midfielder who shields the defence and starts counter-attacks.

KEY PLAYERS

Argentina: Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Cristian Romero.

Cabo Verde: Vozinha, Garry Rodrigues, Kevin Pina and Dailon Livramento.

PREDICTED SCORE

Cabo Verde have already exceeded expectations and possess the organisation to frustrate Argentina for long periods. However, Argentina’s superior quality, experience and attacking firepower should eventually prove decisive.

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Prediction: Argentina 3-0 Cabo Verde.