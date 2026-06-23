Cristiano Ronaldo made history as he became the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments, scoring twice in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. The 41-year-old opened the scoring in the sixth minute, meeting João Cancelo’s cross with a low half-volley at the near post to register…...

Cristiano Ronaldo made history as he became the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments, scoring twice in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

The 41-year-old opened the scoring in the sixth minute, meeting João Cancelo’s cross with a low half-volley at the near post to register his landmark goal and put Portugal ahead early.

The strike also made him the second-oldest player ever to score at a World Cup, behind Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who scored at age 42 against Russia in 1994.

Portugal, criticised after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opening game, responded strongly against the tournament debutants, doubling their lead in the 17th minute when Nuno Mendes curled in a low free-kick from 20 yards.

Read Also: DR Congo Force Portugal To 1-1 Draw in W’Cup Opener

Uzbekistan briefly thought they had pulled one back through a stunning Aziz G’aniev effort, but the goal was ruled out after Abbosbek Fayzullaev was penalised for a foul on Cancelo.

Ronaldo struck again in the 39th minute, finishing off a quick move initiated by Bruno Fernandes in midfield, sliding a precise shot into the bottom corner for Portugal’s third.

An own goal from goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov added a fourth before substitute Rafael Leão completed the rout with a late fifth, sealing a dominant victory for Portugal.

The result sent Portugal top of Group K, although Colombia could overtake them depending on their result against DR Congo, while Uzbekistan remain without a point after two matches.

Ronaldo’s latest milestone comes as long-time rival Lionel Messi recently moved ahead in the World Cup scoring charts, but the Portuguese captain’s record of scoring across six editions now stands unmatched in the tournament’s history.