Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, has confirmed that the command has launched an investigation into the delivery of a parcel containing bullets to the residence of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu. According to a report by The Cable on Tuesday, the…...

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, has confirmed that the command has launched an investigation into the delivery of a parcel containing bullets to the residence of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu.

According to a report by The Cable on Tuesday, the police commissioner disclosed the investigation during a press briefing, noting that Alebiosu reported the incident on May 7, 2026, after his security guard received the parcel at his Lagos residence.

According to Fatai, two rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition were found in the parcel when it was opened, adding that the discovery aroused “a lot of suspicion”.

“Presently, I can confirm to you that the matter is still under investigation. It is a serious case. The investigation needs to be more thorough,” he said. “Presently, no suspect is in custody, even though the MD has mentioned some people whom he suspects may be the brains behind it. That is his suspicion anyway. We are still working on it.”

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Meanwhile, he added that operatives of the command have arrested several crime suspects and recovered some items, including 14 firearms, four live cartridges, 51 mobile phones, one motorcycle, 47 sacks of military camouflage uniforms, and vandalised electrical cables.