CP Tijani Fatai has officially assumed duty as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Command, succeeding CP Olohundare Jimoh, who served in the role from February 18, 2025, to March 26, 2026. Fatai, an indigene of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, attended Anwar-ul-Islam…...

CP Tijani Fatai has officially assumed duty as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Command, succeeding CP Olohundare Jimoh, who served in the role from February 18, 2025, to March 26, 2026.

Fatai, an indigene of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, attended Anwar-ul-Islam College, Agege between 1979 and 1984. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

He enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on June 10, 1994, and has since built a distinguished career spanning multiple operational, administrative and command roles.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Commissioner of Police, Eastern Port, Port Harcourt. He has also held key positions including Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Department of Operations at the Maritime Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, and at the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

His experience further includes serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Department of Finance and Administration at Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos. He was also Area Commander in Ilaro, Ogun State; Maiduguri Metro, Borno State; and Area C, Surulere, Lagos. In addition, he commanded the 5 Police Mobile Force Squadron in Benin, Edo State, and the 17 PMF in Akure, Ondo State.

Fatai also served as Officer-in-Charge of the Homicide Section at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos, and as Divisional Police Officer in Ogere, Ogun State, as well as Ijanikin and Alakara divisions in Lagos State. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The new commissioner is widely regarded for his leadership, professionalism and dedication to duty, attributes seen as critical to effectively managing policing operations in Lagos State.

In his remarks, Fatai assured residents and stakeholders of his commitment to consolidating ongoing reforms, strengthening internal security, and enhancing inter-agency collaboration and community partnerships.

He pledged to prioritise the protection of lives and property in line with global best practices.

The Lagos State Police Command called on members of the public to support the new leadership as it works to deepen professionalism, discipline and service delivery across the state.