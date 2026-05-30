As Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prepare to battle for European glory in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, attention has turned to a select group of footballers who have represented both clubs during their careers. While the English and French giants have largely followed separate paths in the transfer…...

As Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prepare to battle for European glory in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, attention has turned to a select group of footballers who have represented both clubs during their careers.

While the English and French giants have largely followed separate paths in the transfer market over the years, a handful of players have worn the jerseys of both sides, creating a unique link between the two finalists.

Among the most notable names is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who began his senior career with a loan spell at PSG before later establishing himself as a key player and captain at Arsenal.

Former Brazil international defender David Luiz also features on the list. After winning several domestic honours during his time in Paris, he moved to Arsenal and became a regular figure in the Gunners’ defence.

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French striker Nicolas Anelka is another high-profile player to have represented both clubs. A product of PSG’s youth system, he later enjoyed a successful spell at Arsenal before returning to the French side.

Midfielder Lassana Diarra and Guinea international forward Kaba Diawara also had stints with both teams, although their spells at the clubs were relatively brief.

Five Players Who Played for Both Arsenal and PSG