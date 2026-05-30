Troops of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA has killed five terrorits, rescued thirty one kidnapped victims, and dismantled several terrorists camps in a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Katsina States In Zamfara State, troops rescued 31 kidnapped victims around the Bagega–Kawaye axis in Anka LGA. The hostages were…...

Troops of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA has killed five terrorits, rescued thirty one kidnapped victims, and dismantled several terrorists camps in a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Katsina States

In Zamfara State, troops rescued 31 kidnapped victims around the Bagega–Kawaye axis in Anka LGA.

The hostages were rescued from captivity following a precision air interdiction conducted by the air component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and a follow up on ground operation on terrorist enclaves around the western axis of Bagega Forest.

The successes were confirmed in a press statement signed by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations

8 Division, Nigerian Army / Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba and made available to news men

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The statement adds that the rescued persons who had spent several weeks in captivity, were identified as indigenes of Maga, Gummi, Zuru, Wasugu, Bukuyyum, and Anka LGAs in Zamfara, Sokoto and kebbi States.

The rescued victims according to the authorities were provided medical support and will be reunited with their respective families in no distance time

In a related but separate operation in Zamfara, troops made contact with terrorists in Maradun and Gidan Dan Jaja axis where troops neutralized 2 terrorists and destroyed identified terrorist camps, recovered several fabricated rifles and four bandits operational motorcycles

In Katsina State, troops again intercepted terrorists in transit at Ruwan Godiya axis and Sayaya Road in Matazu Local Government while on transit for an imminent attack

Following a fierce gun fight, troops neutralized three terrorists, recovered motorcycles and some quantities of live ammunition.

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One of the terrorists neutralized was later identified as a foot soldier of the notorious terrorist kingpin, Muhammad Fulani. Rifles and motorcycles were recovered from the two encounters

Operation FANSAN YAMMA insist that it remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the North West region