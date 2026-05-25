Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has extended warm congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the successful conclusion of the party's nationwide presidential primaries....

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has extended warm congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the successful conclusion of the party’s nationwide presidential primaries.

Governor Radda described the outcome as a resounding affirmation of President Tinubu’s leadership and a clear signal that Nigerians are ready to consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr. President, your emergence is not a surprise — it is a verdict. Nigerians, through their party delegates, have spoken with one clear voice, and Katsina State was proud to be part of that chorus,” Governor Radda said.

Katsina State returned an impressive 467,003 votes for President Tinubu in the primaries — a figure the Governor attributed to the genuine conviction, discipline, and unwavering loyalty of APC members across the State.

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Commending the party faithful in Katsina, Governor Radda said their participation was a testament to their belief in the progressive vision that the APC and President Tinubu represent.

“I am deeply proud of our party members in Katsina. They did not just cast votes — they made a statement. Their massive turnout speaks to their confidence in Mr. President’s capacity to continue delivering for Nigeria,” he said.

The Governor reaffirmed Katsina State’s full and enthusiastic support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid, pledging that the State would remain a pillar of strength for the party as the 2027 general election draws closer.

He equally saluted the national leadership of the APC for conducting a transparent, orderly, and credible primary process, describing the exercise as a further demonstration of the party’s democratic maturity.

Governor Radda urged all APC members — in Katsina and across Nigeria — to close ranks, sustain their energy, and work together to ensure a decisive victory for President Tinubu and the party in 2027.