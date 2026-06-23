The Commissioner for Insurance of Ghana, Dr. Abiba Zakariah, today paid a working visit to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) of Nigeria, marking a significant step toward deepening regional collaboration within the African insurance sector....

The Commissioner for Insurance of Ghana, Dr. Abiba Zakariah, today paid a working visit to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) of Nigeria, marking a significant step toward deepening regional collaboration within the African insurance sector.

The engagement focused on advancing cross-border cooperation in insurance innovation and reinforcing the role of the industry in driving sustainable regional economic growth.

In his welcome address, Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, underscored the critical role of insurance in economic development. He emphasized that meaningful poverty reduction across Africa remains unattainable without significantly increasing insurance penetration, which is essential for risk management, financial resilience, and inclusive growth.

Responding, Dr. Zakariah expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening partnerships within the region. She noted that prioritizing collaboration among African insurance regulators is key to unlocking innovation, expanding market access, and enhancing financial inclusion across the continent.

The visit highlights both nations’ shared resolve to leverage regulatory cooperation and InsurTech advancements to build a more resilient and integrated African insurance landscape.