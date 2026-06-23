President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a delegation from global payments company Mastercard at the State House, Abuja, as part of engagements with international investors and development partners....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a delegation from global payments company Mastercard at the State House, Abuja, as part of engagements with international investors and development partners.

The visit was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his official X handle, on Tuesday, June 23.

According to the post, the delegation was led by Mastercard’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Michael Miebach.

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The post reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received in audience on Tuesday a delegation from Mastercard led by Global Chief Executive Officer,Michael Miebach at the State House, Abuja.”

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, underscores ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to strengthen economic ties with global financial and technology firms and attract foreign investment into Nigeria’s digital economy and financial services sector.