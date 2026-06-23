Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Solomon Islands and other Oceanic States, Femi Pedro, has formally submitted his Letters of Credence to the Governor-General of Australia, marking the official commencement of his diplomatic assignment in the region....

Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Solomon Islands and other Oceanic States, Femi Pedro, has formally submitted his Letters of Credence to the Governor-General of Australia, marking the official commencement of his diplomatic assignment in the region.

Pedro disclosed this in a statement shared via his Facebook handle, on Tuesday, June 23, noting that the ceremony took place on June 23, 2026, in Australia, where he presented his credentials to the Governor-General, Her Excellency Ms. Sam Mostyn AC.

According to him, the presentation marks the beginning of his official duties as Nigeria’s envoy to the region.

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“It is my distinct honour to announce that on the 23rd of June, 2026, I formally submitted my Letters of Credence to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia- Her Excellency, the Honourable Ms. Sam Mostyn AC Governor-General of Australia,” he said.

Describing the development as more than a formal diplomatic step, Pedro said it represents a renewed call to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Australia.

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“Today’s ceremony marks the official commencement of my duties as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Solomon Islands and the Oceanic States. This is not just a ceremonial milestone- it is a call to action,” he stated.

He highlighted the growing opportunities for cooperation between both countries, particularly in key economic sectors.

“Australia and Nigeria share a uniquely rich and evolving partnership- one built on mutual respect, shared Commonwealth values and growing economic complementarities. From critical minerals and agricultural innovation to education and fintech, the opportunities for deeper collaboration are immense. Nigeria is open for business, and I look forward to working with the Australian government and our partners across the region to advance trade, investment, education and cultural exchange,” he said.

Pedro also addressed Nigerians residing in Australia and across the Oceanic region, describing his appointment as both a national mandate and a personal commitment to diaspora engagement.

“To my fellow Nigerians in Australia and across the Oceanic States, I am officially in post as your High Commissioner. Not only do I carry President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate, I also carry your identity, your aspirations, your hardwork and your pride,” he said.

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He further emphasised the Federal Government’s renewed foreign policy direction focused on demography, development, diaspora and democracy, adding that his mission would reflect national values in diplomatic engagements.

“As I take up this post, I am inspired by the renewed doctrine of Nigeria’s foreign policy that has the Nigerian people at heart: Demography, Development, Diaspora and Democracy. I am also committed to embedding the National Values Charter in all our diplomatic engagements, thereby ensuring that Nigeria’s identity and promise are proudly projected across the Pacific,” he stated.

Pedro concluded with a call for unity and cooperation among Nigerians in the region, stressing the importance of collective nation-building efforts.

“You are the face of Nigeria in this region, so let us work together as partners in nation-building. I am here for you, and our mission is open for engagement. The world is watching Nigeria. Now, we deliver,” he added.