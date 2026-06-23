The Oyo State Police Command has paraded suspects arrested in connection with the discovery of firearms and other incriminating items in a building recently demolished by the Oyo State Government in Ibadan....

The Oyo State Police Command has paraded suspects arrested in connection with the discovery of firearms and other incriminating items in a building recently demolished by the Oyo State Government in Ibadan.

The Command said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the principal suspects behind the alleged arms stockpile, assuring residents of its commitment to tackling criminal activities and maintaining security across the state.

On June 16, the Oyo State Government demolished a building allegedly used for the storage of arms and ammunition as part of its efforts to destroy properties linked to criminal activities in the state.

The building, allegedly linked to one Surajudeen Adio, popularly known as Suri Ilupeju, was demolished following a raid conducted a few days earlier after a petition was filed against him. Authorities said photographs of the suspect were found within the premises, although he remains at large.

While parading suspects and items recovered from the building, the Police disclosed that Adio, said to be a former member of the Park Management System, came under investigation after allegedly threatening to shoot an individual, who subsequently reported the matter to law enforcement authorities.

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Five suspects were arrested during the operation. However, most of them claimed they had visited the suspect to seek financial assistance, describing him as someone known for purchasing vehicles and tricycles for people under installment payment arrangements.

The suspect’s son Muhideen Adio who had recently returned from Poland, said his father should be prosecuted if found guilty of the allegations levelled against him.

The police spokesperson emphasised that investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and unravel the full extent of the alleged criminal activities linked to the property.