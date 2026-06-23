The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oshodi Resettlement Market following an attack on officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps during an enforcement operation in the area....

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oshodi Resettlement Market following an attack on officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps during an enforcement operation in the area.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement via his official X handle on Tuesday, June 23.

According to him, the decision followed a violent confrontation in which traders allegedly attacked enforcement officers and obstructed official duties during an operation targeted at removing hoodlums and beggars from the market environment.

Wahab wrote on X: “Oshodi Resettlement Market, Oshodi has been shut down. Traders at the market attacked officers and personnel of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, prevented them from arresting hoodlums and beggars who vandalised the agency’s operational vehicles during an enforcement operation earlier today.”

The commissioner explained that the enforcement team had been carrying out its statutory duties when the situation escalated, leading to damage of government property and disruption of operations.

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The state government has, in recent times, intensified environmental sanitation and security enforcement across Lagos markets and public spaces as part of efforts to maintain order and public safety.