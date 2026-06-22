Lagos State has formally joined the Under2 Coalition, the world’s largest network of subnational governments committed to achieving net-zero emissions, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Climate Group in London....

Lagos State has formally joined the Under2 Coalition, the world’s largest network of subnational governments committed to achieving net-zero emissions, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Climate Group in London.

The signing, which took place on Monday during the London Climate Action Week 2026, marks Lagos State’s entry into a global alliance of more than 180 states and regions working to accelerate climate action and build climate-resilient economies.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, June 22, the MoU—signed with Climate Group—formally integrates Lagos into the Under2 Coalition, which collectively represents over half of the global economy and serves as a platform for cooperation on climate policies, innovation and sustainable development.

The agreement, however, is non-binding and does not create legal obligations, but signals shared commitment to advancing climate goals and strengthening international partnerships.

READ ALSO: Lagos Seeks Stronger Global Partnerships to Tackle Climate Change

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos was determined to position itself at the forefront of global climate action.

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“Cities and regions are increasingly at the forefront of climate action. Joining the Under2 Coalition strengthens Lagos State’s commitment to building a resilient, low-carbon future while deepening collaboration with leading governments around the world,” he said.

The governor added that Lagos, as Africa’s commercial hub, must demonstrate that environmental sustainability and economic growth can progress together.

“As Africa’s economic and commercial hub, Lagos is determined to demonstrate that climate action and economic growth can go hand in hand, delivering tangible benefits for people, communities and future generations,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, said the state was shifting from policy ambition to practical implementation.

“Through our State-Determined Contributions framework and broader climate agenda, Lagos State is moving from ambition to implementation,” she said.

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She added that membership of the coalition would expand opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with global partners.

Welcoming Lagos into the coalition, the Under2 Coalition leadership said the state brings significant experience to the global platform.

“Lagos has a powerful story to tell, and we are honoured to have the State join more than 180 states and regions worldwide working together towards a net-zero and climate-resilient future,” the coalition said.

The Lagos State delegation to the London Climate Action Week included the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, Oreoluwa Finnih, and Special Adviser on Public Private Partnerships, Bukola Odoe.