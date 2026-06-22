The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man, Onipede Tajudeen Ojo, for allegedly impersonating a police officer after stealing a service bag containing official items in the Mushin area of the state....

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man, Onipede Tajudeen Ojo, for allegedly impersonating a police officer after stealing a service bag containing official items in the Mushin area of the state.

The Command said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole a police officer’s bag containing a camouflage uniform, warrant card, mobile phone, ATM card and other personal belongings, which he later attempted to use to pose as a serving officer.

According to a statement via the X handle of the Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, June 22, the suspect put on the stolen camouflage uniform in a bid to deceive members of the public and operate as a fake officer.

However, his impersonation was uncovered after residents observed suspicious behavior.

“One suspect, Onipede Tajudeen Ojo, male, aged 22 years, was apprehended after allegedly stealing a police officer’s bag containing a camouflage uniform, warrant card, mobile phone, ATM card, and other personal belongings. The suspect reportedly wore the stolen police camouflage uniform in an attempt to impersonate a police officer. However, vigilant passersby observed that his conduct and mannerisms did not correspond with those expected of a genuine police officer. Their suspicion prompted them to accost and question him, during which he was discovered to be an impostor. He was subsequently handed over to the Police for further investigation,” the Command said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Command confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody while investigation is ongoing, adding that he will be charged to court upon completion of inquiry.