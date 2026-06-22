The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, has visited Mushin for an on-the-spot assessment following a reported improvised explosive device (IED) scare in the area....

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, has visited Mushin for an on-the-spot assessment following a reported improvised explosive device (IED) scare in the area.

The Lagos State Police Command said the visit followed a distress call alleging an explosion in the early hours of Monday, prompting the immediate deployment of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit to the scene.

According to the police in a post via its X handle, on Monday, June 22, the area was promptly cordoned off, while operatives conducted a thorough search, assessment and recovery operation.

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After the exercise, the command confirmed that no explosive device was found at the location.

“After cordoning off the area and conducting a thorough assessment, search, and recovery operation, the location was declared safe and free of any IED threat,” the statement said.

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During his visit, the Commissioner of Police urged residents to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities.

“The Commissioner of Police urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities, assuring them of adequate security measures to safeguard lives and property,” the command added.