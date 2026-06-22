The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as fake a document circulating on social media claiming to contain the names of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Federal House of Representatives elections in Lagos State ahead of the 2027 general elections....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as fake a document circulating on social media claiming to contain the names of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Federal House of Representatives elections in Lagos State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The electoral body, in a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday, said the purported public notice did not emanate from the commission and should be disregarded by the public.

INEC said it was compelled to respond after its attention was drawn to the document, which was being circulated online as an official publication of the commission.

“The Commission wishes to categorically state that the document is FAKE, misleading and did not emanate from INEC,” the statement read.

According to the commission, it has neither authorised nor published any such notice and clarified that the alleged publication did not originate from any of its official platforms or processes.

INEC further stated that the signature appearing on the document was fraudulent and did not belong to the Secretary to the Commission.

“The signature appearing on the document does not belong to the Secretary to the Commission and is therefore fraudulent,” it said.

The commission advised political parties, stakeholders, members of the public and media organisations to ignore the document entirely and rely only on information released through its verified communication channels.

INEC reiterated its commitment to transparency and credible information dissemination, assuring Nigerians that it would continue to provide timely and accurate updates on all electoral activities.

“The Commission remains committed to providing timely, accurate and credible information on all electoral activities,” the statement added.