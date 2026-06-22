The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has commenced the distribution of food assistance to vulnerable communities in Nigeria under its 2026 Food Aid Project, targeting more than 145,000 beneficiaries across five states affected by displacement, insecurity and other humanitarian challenges....

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has commenced the distribution of food assistance to vulnerable communities in Nigeria under its 2026 Food Aid Project, targeting more than 145,000 beneficiaries across five states affected by displacement, insecurity and other humanitarian challenges.

The initiative, launched through the Saudi Embassy in Abuja in collaboration with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will see the distribution of 24,302 food baskets to vulnerable households.

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation on Monday, each food basket weighs about 60 kilograms and contains essential food items, including rice, cooking oil, white beans, salt and other staple commodities.

The statement said the humanitarian intervention, valued at more than $1.5 million, is expected to benefit 145,812 people across the country.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Damaturu, the Director-General of NEMA reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring “the transparent and efficient distribution of the food items to identified beneficiaries,” in line with its mandate to coordinate disaster response and humanitarian assistance in Nigeria.

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The food items will be distributed across five intervention states — Yobe, Benue, Anambra, Kebbi and Taraba.

The ministry said the programme underscores Saudi Arabia’s continued support for vulnerable populations in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The food aid initiative underscores the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and support for vulnerable populations in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region,” the statement said.

It added that through KSrelief, Saudi Arabia has continued to provide “critical relief interventions to improve food security and alleviate the suffering of people affected by crises.”

The statement also highlighted the significance of the partnership between NEMA and KSrelief in addressing humanitarian challenges across the country.

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“The partnership between NEMA and KSrelief reflects the importance of international collaboration in addressing humanitarian challenges and supporting communities in need,” it added.