The British High Commission in Abuja has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on his re-election in the June 20 Ekiti State governorship election, while raising concerns over incidents of vote trading, interference by party agents and technical challenges experienced during the poll....

The British High Commission in Abuja has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on his re-election in the June 20 Ekiti State governorship election, while raising concerns over incidents of vote trading, interference by party agents and technical challenges experienced during the poll.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, the High Commission also commended voters in Ekiti State for their participation in the election and their commitment to the democratic process.

“We congratulate the voters in Ekiti State for their participation in the Governorship election held on 20 June 2026 and for their commitment to exercise their democratic rights. We also offer our congratulations to Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his re-election,” the statement read.

The British mission praised the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders, describing the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

According to the statement, British election observers deployed to the state engaged with key stakeholders, including INEC officials and security agencies, ahead of the poll to assess the implementation of the Electoral Act 2026 and its accompanying guidelines.

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The High Commission noted that its observers witnessed effective collaboration between election officials and security personnel on election day, which contributed to maintaining peace across most polling units visited.

It also commended the prioritisation of vulnerable voters in several locations but expressed concern over the accessibility of polling units for persons living with disabilities.

“While our team noted the prioritisation of vulnerable voters at several polling units, which is commendable, the physical location and set-up of most polling units visited were inaccessible to voters with disabilities,” it stated.

The mission urged stakeholders to build on areas of good practice and ensure that all polling units become more inclusive ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The statement further highlighted delays associated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at some polling units, noting that the technical issues slowed the voting process.

“Our observers also noted delays to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at some polling units, which slowed down voting. Technical issues risk undermining voter confidence in electoral systems and can discourage turnout.”

The British High Commission also expressed concern over reports of vote buying and the conduct of some political party agents during the election.

“Our observation team were concerned to see instances of vote trading and interference by party agents at polling units visited. Vote trading erodes public confidence and undermines the democratic process. We call on all actors to take urgent steps to address this corrosive practice.”

The mission urged INEC, security agencies and political actors to draw lessons from the Ekiti election as preparations begin for the next off-cycle governorship election in Osun State.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the High Commission reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s democratic development.

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“The credibility of the next elections will be vital – for public confidence in democratic institutions, for Nigeria’s continued progress, and for its leadership role across Africa,” the statement said.

It added that the UK remained ready to work with the Nigerian government and civil society organisations to strengthen democratic institutions, promote credible electoral processes and support efforts aimed at building a more inclusive and accountable electoral system.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election after securing 319,224 votes, according to the final results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The final results were announced in the early hours of Sunday by the Chief Collation Officer, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

According to the results, the APC defeated its closest challenger, Dr Oluwole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 40,543 votes. Ambassador Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) finished third with 12,872 votes, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) garnered 1,269 votes.