Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, CON, has congratulated the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election for a second term in office. Contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Humwashi Wonosikou, Gov. Fintiri described the victory as well…...

Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, CON, has congratulated the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election for a second term in office.

Contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Humwashi Wonosikou, Gov. Fintiri described the victory as well deserved, noting that Governor Oyebanji has proven himself in his first tenure through purposeful leadership, people-centered policies, and visible developmental strides that have directly impacted the lives of the people of Ekiti State.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Adamawa State, I extend my warmest congratulations to my brother, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on his resounding reelection. This mandate is a clear testament to the trust and confidence the people of Ekiti have in your capacity to continue delivering the dividends of democracy,” Governor Fintiri stated.

He commended Oyebanji’s commitment to inclusive governance, peace, and development, adding that his reelection will further deepen democratic governance and consolidate the gains recorded in Ekiti State over the past four years.

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Governor Fintiri expressed hope that the renewed mandate given to Governor Oyebanji, will translate to greater collaboration among states and a collective push towards a better, more prosperous Nigeria for all citizens.

“As we look ahead, I pray for a successful and peaceful 2027 general elections in Nigeria. May God grant our nation the wisdom to choose leaders who will continue to unite us, secure our future, and uphold the ideals of democracy,” he added.

Governor Fintiri further wished Governor Oyebanji a successful second term in office, filled with wisdom, strength, and more landmark achievements for the people of Ekiti State.