Spain returned to winning ways at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, producing a dominant performance after their opening setback. The pre-tournament favourites, who were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Cape Verde in their first group game, started brightly as Lamine…...

Spain returned to winning ways at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, producing a dominant performance after their opening setback.

The pre-tournament favourites, who were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Cape Verde in their first group game, started brightly as Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in just the 10th minute.

Mikel Oyarzabal then took control of the contest, netting a first-half brace to put Spain firmly in command before Hassan Al Tambakti added to Saudi Arabia’s misery with an unfortunate own goal that completed the rout.

Read Also: 2026 W’Cup: Things To Know As Spain Takes On Saudi Arabia

The emphatic win marked a strong response from Luis de la Fuente’s side, who had faced early pressure following their underwhelming opener.

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Spain will now turn their attention to Uruguay in their final group game as they look to secure top spot and strengthen their position in the knockout stages.