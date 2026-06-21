Spain Will Look to Reignite World Cup Push Against Saudi Arabia. Spain will aim to get its World Cup campaign back on track on Sunday when it meets Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. A disappointing 0–0 draw with Cabo Verde last time out was a setback for Luis de la Fuente’s…...

Spain Will Look to Reignite World Cup Push Against Saudi Arabia.

Spain will aim to get its World Cup campaign back on track on Sunday when it meets Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

A disappointing 0–0 draw with Cabo Verde last time out was a setback for Luis de la Fuente’s side, though it did not prove costly in Group H, as Uruguay and Saudi Arabia also shared points in their clash.

Saudi Arabia were fortunate to earn a draw against Uruguay and will likely need another disciplined, resilient display if they are to trouble a Spain side still widely considered the group’s strongest contender.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Score Prediction

La Roja Expected to Respond Strongly.

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Spain remain clear favourites heading into this fixture, even after their frustrating outing against Cabo Verde.

That result has reportedly sharpened intensity in training, with La Roja determined to reassert themselves and reinforce their status as pre-tournament contenders. Saudi Arabia are expected to sit deep and defend in numbers, but Spain’s attacking depth should eventually tell.

Key Talking Points

• Yamal’s Return: Lamine Yamal is not yet ready for a full 90 minutes after recovering from a hamstring issue, but he is expected to play a more significant role after featuring briefly against Cabo Verde.

• Pressure to Respond: Spain were widely expected to top Group H comfortably before the tournament. With a key clash against Uruguay looming, dropping further points here would increase pressure significantly.

Prediction: Spain 2–0 Saudi Arabia

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Spain Predicted Line-Up vs Saudi Arabia

Liverpool-bound Víctor Muñoz is expected to miss out due to injury, while Luis de la Fuente Luis de la Fuente could make several attacking adjustments.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams may both be introduced to inject pace and creativity, though neither is expected to play the full match. Players like Gavi and Ferran Torres could also drop to the bench after underwhelming performances.

Spain (4-3-3): Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Read Also: Yamal, Pedri, Rodri Headline Spain’s 2026 World Cup Squad

Key figures such as Rodri, Pedri, and Mikel Oyarzabal remain central to Spain’s control in midfield and attack.

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Saudi Arabia Predicted Line-Up vs Spain

Saudi Arabia are unlikely to make major changes, with Georgios Donis Georgios Donis expected to maintain a cautious structure given the strength of the opposition.

The team will rely heavily on counterattacks, with forwards Firas Al-Buraikan and Musab Al-Juwayr hoping to exploit rare attacking opportunities.

Saudi Arabia (4-4-2): Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Harbi; Al Shamat, Al Khaibari, Kanno, Al Dawsari; Al Buraikan, Al Juwayr.

Match Details

* Location: Atlanta, United States

* Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

* Date: Sunday, June 21

* Kick-off Time: 5:00pm

* Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)