Spain’s projected squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup signals the rise of a new golden generation, with Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Rodri expected to lead La Roja into the tournament. According to a football journalist. Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that the proposed 26-man roster combines elite young talent…...

Spain’s projected squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup signals the rise of a new golden generation, with Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Rodri expected to lead La Roja into the tournament.

According to a football journalist. Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that the proposed 26-man roster combines elite young talent with experienced internationals, giving Spain one of the deepest and most technically gifted squads in world football heading toward 2026.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal is already viewed as the face of Spain’s future after his rapid rise at club and international level. Alongside him, midfield orchestrators Pedri and Gavi continue to embody Spain’s possession-heavy identity, while Ballon d’Or contender Rodri provides balance and control at the base of midfield.

In goal, Unai Simón remains the likely first-choice goalkeeper, supported by David Raya and emerging talent Joan García.

In the defence, Pau Cubarsí is expected to become a central figure, with Aymeric Laporte bringing experience. Others on the list include Marc Cucurella, Pedro Porro, and Álex Grimaldo.

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Spain’s midfield depth remains strong, featuring Fabián Ruiz, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, and Álex Baena.

In attack, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo offer pace and creativity, while Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres provide proven experience in front of goal.

According to experts, the Spanish team, built around youth, technical quality, and tactical flexibility, are shaping up to be one of the major contenders heading into the 2026 World Cup.