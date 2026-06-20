Germany produced a dramatic second-half turnaround to defeat Ivory Coast 2–1 at the 2026 World Cup, with Julian Nagelsmann’s substitutions proving decisive in a pulsating encounter. Ivory Coast struck first in the 30th minute through captain Franck Kessié, who finished at the back post after a flowing attacking move. The…...

Germany produced a dramatic second-half turnaround to defeat Ivory Coast 2–1 at the 2026 World Cup, with Julian Nagelsmann’s substitutions proving decisive in a pulsating encounter.

Ivory Coast struck first in the 30th minute through captain Franck Kessié, who finished at the back post after a flowing attacking move. The sequence was sparked by a brilliant run and delivery from youngster Yan Diomande, with Amad Diallo also involved as his initial effort was blocked before the loose ball fell kindly to Kessié, who calmly slotted past Manuel Neuer.

Germany struggled to impose themselves for long spells in the first half, but Nagelsmann’s bold changes after the break shifted the momentum of the match. The introduction of fresh attacking options immediately injected urgency into the German play.

The equaliser arrived through substitute Deniz Undav, who finished clinically after linking up with Nadiem Amiri’s precise cross. The goal marked a turning point, as Germany began to pin back the Ivory Coast defence with sustained pressure.

As the game appeared to be heading for a draw, Undav struck again deep into stoppage time to complete the comeback, converting to seal a 2–1 victory for the Germans in dramatic fashion.

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The double took Undav’s remarkable international record to nine goals and four assists in just 432 minutes for Germany—fewer than five full matches—highlighting his extraordinary efficiency in front of goal.

Ivory Coast, who had looked disciplined and dangerous in spells, were ultimately undone by Germany’s depth and late-game intensity.

The result confirms Germany’s qualification for the Round of 32, maintaining their strong momentum in the tournament as they continue their push for the knockout stages.