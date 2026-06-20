The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the upload of polling unit results from four local government areas in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election. Real-time updates monitored on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) indicate that results from the four LGAs have been fully uploaded, providing the first…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the upload of polling unit results from four local government areas in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

Real-time updates monitored on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) indicate that results from the four LGAs have been fully uploaded, providing the first clear picture of voting patterns emerging across the state.

Below are the list of LGAs and results uploaded.

ILEJEMEJE (LGA: 12) – EKITI

10 Wards / RA

91 Polling units

Uploaded results: 91

IDO / OSI (LGA: 08) – EKITI

11 Wards / RA

144 Polling units

Uploaded results: 144

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OYE (LGA: 16) – EKITI

12 Wards / RA

191 Polling units

Uploaded results: 191

EFON (LGA: 02) – EKITI

10 Wards / RA

119 Polling units

Uploaded results: 119

With results from four of the state’s 16 local government areas now fully uploaded to the IReV portal, attention has shifted to the remaining 12 LGAs, where uploads are still being awaited and could prove decisive in determining the eventual outcome of the election.

More details to follow.