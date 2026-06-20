Collation of results for the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election has commenced at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti amid tight security. Officials of INEC, election observers, party agents, journalists and security personnel were present at the collation centre as results from the 16 local…...

Collation of results for the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election has commenced at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti amid tight security.

Officials of INEC, election observers, party agents, journalists and security personnel were present at the collation centre as results from the 16 local government areas began arriving for aggregation.

TVC News Online earlier reported that security had been tightened around the INEC headquarters to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

Under INEC guidelines, the State Returning Officer is expected to receive and collate results from all local government areas before announcing the final outcome of the election.

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