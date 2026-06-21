The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rabiu Garba Aiki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Zuru State Constituency by-election for the Kebbi State House of Assembly. Announcing the result at the collation centre, the Collation Officer, Professor Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rabiu Garba Aiki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Zuru State Constituency by-election for the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Announcing the result at the collation centre, the Collation Officer, Professor Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, said Rabiu Garba Aiki polled 4,871 votes to defeat Aliyu Galadima Muhammad of the Labour Party (LP), who secured 168 votes.

Professor Danladi disclosed that the total number of registered voters in the constituency stood at 109,385, while 5,156 voters were accredited for the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Rabiu Garba Aiki in the Zuru State Constituency by-election for the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Declaring the result at the official collation centre, the Returning Officer, Professor Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, said Aiki secured a commanding 4,871 votes to emerge winner of the poll.

His closest challenger, Aliyu Galadima Muhammad of the Labour Party (LP), garnered 168 votes.

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According to the electoral officer, the constituency has a total of 109,385 registered voters, while 5,156 voters were accredited to participate in the by-election.

The outcome hands the APC a decisive victory in the constituency, with the party maintaining a wide margin over its rivals in the contest.

He added that 95 rejected votes and 5055 valid votes were recorded during the exercise.

Ward-by-Ward Results

1. Tadurga Ward

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– Registered Voters: 6,139

– Accredited Voters: 238

– APC: 226

– LP: 10

2. Isgogo-Dago Ward

– Registered Voters: 6,117

– Accredited Voters: 120

– APC: 116

– LP: 1

3. Rumu-Dabai-Seme Ward

– Registered Voters: 5,147

– Accredited Voters: 460

– APC: 446

– LP: 6

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4. Rikoto Ward

– Registered Voters: 16,405

– Accredited Voters: 495

– APC: 475

– LP: 14

5. Zodi Ward

– Registered Voters: 5,799

– Accredited Voters: 271

– APC: 257

– LP: 14

6. Bedi Ward

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– Registered Voters: 10,998

– Accredited Voters: 894

– APC: 830

– LP: 34

7. Senchi Ward

– Registered Voters: 9,146

– Accredited Voters: 685

– APC: 659

– LP: 16

8. Rafin Zuru Ward

– Registered Voters: 26,992

– Accredited Voters: 1,132

– APC: 1,042

– LP: 63

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9. Chiroman Dabai Ward

– Registered Voters: 8,742

– Accredited Voters: 205

– APC: 199

– LP: 1

10. Manga-Ushe Ward

– Registered Voters: 13,900

– Accredited Voters: 656

– APC: 637

– LP: 9

The by-election was conducted across polling units in Zuru Local Government Area following the vacancy in the constituency seat due to the demise of the late Speaker Muhammad Usman Zuru.

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The election witnessed generally low voter turnout across most wards, with the APC maintaining a clear lead throughout the collation process.