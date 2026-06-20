Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has said the presidency should remain in Southern Nigeria beyond 2027, insisting that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete two terms of eight years in office in the interest of national unity and political stability....

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has said the presidency should remain in Southern Nigeria beyond 2027, insisting that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete two terms of eight years in office in the interest of national unity and political stability.

Governor Fintiri made the remarks while engaging with party executives, where he stressed the need for Nigerians to remain committed to the country’s unity, describing Nigeria as an indivisible nation that must be protected from divisive politics.

He urged citizens to collectively support efforts aimed at keeping the country secure, noting that security is everyone’s responsibility.

The governor also spoke on the nation’s economic challenges, stating that trillions of naira had been printed through Ways and Means financing in previous years, creating significant fiscal pressures that have made economic management difficult.

However, he noted that ongoing macroeconomic reforms under the current administration are beginning to stabilize the economy, expressing optimism that the naira and other economic indicators would continue to improve.

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Fintiri called for greater national cooperation in addressing the country’s challenges, emphasising that sustainable development can only be achieved through unity, responsible leadership and collective action by all Nigerians.

The engagement attracted party executives and key stakeholders, who deliberated on issues of governance, national cohesion and preparations ahead of future political activities.