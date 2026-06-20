The Zamfara State Police Command has recorded a major operational success following a joint security operation with the military that led to the recovery of hundreds of rustled livestock and a firearm in Gumi Local Government Area. According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer,…...

The Zamfara State Police Command has recorded a major operational success following a joint security operation with the military that led to the recovery of hundreds of rustled livestock and a firearm in Gumi Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, operatives of the Command’s Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in collaboration with military personnel, carried out a tactical operation at about 2:30 a.m. in Gambanda Forest.

The statement said the security team engaged a group of armed bandits in a fierce gun battle during the operation. Faced with superior firepower, the suspects reportedly fled into the forest, abandoning livestock and weapons.

The police noted that no casualty was recorded among security personnel during the encounter, while some of the fleeing bandits were believed to have sustained gunshot wounds.

Items recovered during the operation include 329 rustled cattle, 175 sheep, one AK-47 rifle, and 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

The Command described the recovery as a significant breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against banditry, cattle rustling, and other violent crimes across the state.

Commending the operatives for their bravery and professionalism, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating criminal activities and restoring lasting peace in Zamfara State.

He also urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information that could aid efforts to track down and apprehend criminal elements.

Zamfara remains one of the states most affected by banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in the country. Security agencies have continued to intensify coordinated operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and reclaiming forest hideouts used by armed groups.