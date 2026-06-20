A remarkable wedding celebration captivated guests in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday as twin brothers exchanged vows with twin sisters in a rare double wedding ceremony that has since drawn widespread attention on social media....

A remarkable wedding celebration captivated guests in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday as twin brothers exchanged vows with twin sisters in a rare double wedding ceremony that has since drawn widespread attention on social media.

The grooms, Oguntoye Taiwo Oye and his twin brother, Oguntoye Kehinde Oladele, were joined in matrimony with sisters who share the traditional twin names Taiwo and Kehinde, respectively.

The couples had earlier celebrated their traditional engagement on Friday and later announced the union through a joint post on Facebook, accompanied by photographs from the event.

Reflecting on the traditional ceremony, they wrote: “Twins wed twins!!! Yesterday’s traditional wedding was simply amazing! We are grateful to God and everyone who celebrated with us.”

They also expressed excitement ahead of the church wedding, stating: “Today is the grand finale as the most famous twins in African tourism say ‘I do’! Taiwo & Taiwo. Kehinde & Kehinde. All glory, honour and adoration belong to God for making this day a reality.”

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In another message shared online, the newlyweds described their journey to marriage as a dream fulfilled.

“Engagement done and dusted! What started as a dream is now a testimony. Thankful for love, family, friends and God’s endless grace. Here’s to forever!” they wrote.

Images from the ceremonies have continued to circulate online, attracting congratulatory messages from family members, friends and admirers, who described the union as unique and memorable.

Among the Yoruba people, twins traditionally receive the names Taiwo and Kehinde. Taiwo, usually given to the first child born, translates as “taste the world,” while Kehinde means “the one who came after.”