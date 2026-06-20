Collation of results for the Zuru Constituency bye-election into the Kebbi State House of Assembly has begun, with Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi serving as the Collation Officer.
Results collated so far show the APC taking an early lead with a margin of more than 1,200 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) has secured 31 votes from the four wards announced so far.
Tagurga Ward
Registered Voters: 6,139
Accredited Voters: 238
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Results
APC: 226
LP: 10
Isgogo-Dago Ward
Registered Voters: 6,117
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Accredited Voters: 120
Results
APC: 116
LP: 1
Rumu-Dabai-Seme Ward
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Registered Voters: 5,147
Accredited Voters: 460
Results
APC: 446
LP: 6
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Rikoto Ward
Registered Voters: 16,405
Accredited Voters: 495
Results
APC: 475
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LP: 14
Total from four wards
APC: 1,263
LP: 31