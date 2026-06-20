Collation of results for the Zuru Constituency bye-election into the Kebbi State House of Assembly has begun, with Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi serving as the Collation Officer....

Collation of results for the Zuru Constituency bye-election into the Kebbi State House of Assembly has begun, with Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi serving as the Collation Officer.

Results collated so far show the APC taking an early lead with a margin of more than 1,200 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) has secured 31 votes from the four wards announced so far.

Tagurga Ward

Registered Voters: 6,139

Accredited Voters: 238

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Results

APC: 226

LP: 10

Isgogo-Dago Ward

Registered Voters: 6,117

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Accredited Voters: 120

Results

APC: 116

LP: 1

Rumu-Dabai-Seme Ward

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Registered Voters: 5,147

Accredited Voters: 460

Results

APC: 446

LP: 6

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Rikoto Ward

Registered Voters: 16,405

Accredited Voters: 495

Results

APC: 475

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LP: 14

Total from four wards

APC: 1,263

LP: 31