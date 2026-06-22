A pro-government advocacy group, BTO4PBAT27, has expressed support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying its infrastructure and governance reforms demonstrate steady progress as political activities build toward the 2027 general elections. In a statement issued on Sunday, the group’s Director General, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi Gideon, said the…...

A pro-government advocacy group, BTO4PBAT27, has expressed support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying its infrastructure and governance reforms demonstrate steady progress as political activities build toward the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group’s Director General, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi Gideon, said the administration has recorded “visible and impactful” infrastructure developments across the country, citing ongoing works on major federal highways and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as key examples of what it described as long-term economic investments.

The group argued that such projects are intended to improve connectivity, reduce transportation costs, and support trade and tourism once completed, while urging Nigerians to focus on continuity of government policies aimed at national development.

BTO4PBAT27 also highlighted reforms within the Ministry of Interior, praising the Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for changes in immigration services, passport processing, and border management. It said these reforms have improved service delivery and contributed to strengthening Nigeria’s international image.

The group’s Publicity Secretary, Folajimi Adewumi Gbenga, said the administration’s projects reflect a broader vision for nation-building, adding that leadership should be assessed based on measurable outcomes rather than political promises.

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While acknowledging ongoing political debate ahead of 2027, the group called for continued support for current government policies, stating that they are aimed at promoting economic growth, security, and national cohesion.

The statement concluded with a call for unity and support for what it described as the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” urging Nigerians to back efforts to sustain ongoing reforms and development projects.