Argentina captain Lionel Messi etched his name deeper into football history on Monday after becoming the highest goalscorer in World Cup history, scoring his 18th tournament goal in Argentina's clash against Austria....

Argentina captain Lionel Messi etched his name deeper into football history on Monday after becoming the highest goalscorer in World Cup history, scoring his 18th tournament goal in Argentina’s clash against Austria.

The landmark strike saw Messi move ahead of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose, whose record of 16 World Cup goals had stood for years.

The 38-year-old had drawn level with Klose last week when he scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in the opening match of the defending champions’ campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With his latest goals, Messi also matched the overall World Cup scoring record of 18 goals held by Brazilian legend Marta in the women’s tournament.

The goal was Messi’s fifth of the ongoing World Cup and extended his scoring run to six consecutive matches in the competition.

The Argentine star capped a flowing attacking move in Dallas, initiating the attack before arriving unmarked inside the penalty area to convert a low cross from Facundo Medina with a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Earlier in the match, Messi had squandered a chance to break the record when he fired a penalty wide after Lautaro Martinez was brought down inside the box.

The goal sparked jubilant celebrations among Argentina supporters inside the stadium, with chants of Messi’s name reverberating around the venue as fans witnessed another milestone in the career of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi had already made history at the start of the tournament by becoming the first player to feature in six World Cups and the oldest footballer, at 38, to score a hat-trick in the competition.

The Argentine talisman, who turns 39 later this week, continues to enhance his World Cup legacy, adding another remarkable achievement to a career that has already established him among the greatest players in football history.