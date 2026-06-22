Lionel Messi could once again rewrite the FIFA World Cup record books today, with both history and legacy-defining milestones within reach in what could be another landmark performance on the global stage....

Lionel Messi could once again rewrite the FIFA World Cup record books today, with both history and legacy-defining milestones within reach in what could be another landmark performance on the global stage.

Since the beginning of the current World Cup, Messi has already added to his list of historic achievements, continuing to extend records for appearances and goal contributions at the tournament, further reinforcing his status as one of its greatest-ever footballers.

Across his World Cup career, he holds the record for the most appearances in the competition, having featured in more matches than any other player in history, while also being the only player to score in every stage of the tournament, from group games to the final.

Since making his international debut for Argentina, Messi has shattered multiple records, including becoming Argentina’s all-time top scorer, the most capped player in the nation’s history, and one of the highest assist providers in international football.

Today, he stands on the brink of two more landmark feats: one assist would make him the all-time leading assist provider in World Cup history, while one goal would see him become the outright highest goalscorer in the tournament’s history, further cementing his status as football’s most decorated figure on the biggest stage.