A World Cup pundit has reportedly been suspended after making controversial remarks about Manchester City and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku. The 24-year-old could miss a potential World Cup quarter-final if Belgium progress, as he is expected to be present for the birth of his first child in July. However, the…...

A World Cup pundit has reportedly been suspended after making controversial remarks about Manchester City and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku.

The 24-year-old could miss a potential World Cup quarter-final if Belgium progress, as he is expected to be present for the birth of his first child in July. However, the possibility of his absence drew criticism from the pundit on L’Équipe de Choc, where she described the decision as “disgraceful.”

French outlet Clément Garin reports that the presenter has since been removed from her duties ahead of Monday’s programme. The comments have sparked widespread backlash, with critics condemning what they described as an outdated and insensitive viewpoint.

Doku’s wife Shireen is expected to give birth during the second week of July which will overlap with the quarter-final matches. Speaking before the tournament, the winger revealed that he would return to be at his partner’s side as they welcome their firstborn into the world.

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Clement Garin has reported that Pierron has been suspended by the French broadcaster and will not be hosting their show on Monday.

A tweet read: “NFGO CGTV. France Pierron suspended from airing, the “L’Equipe” editorial team denounces the directory’s “hypocrisy”.