Following the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has expressed confidence in his longtime colleague, praising his leadership and contributions to both the Labour Party and the country. In a statement shared on his official X account, Khan paid tribute to Starmer’s…...

Following the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has expressed confidence in his longtime colleague, praising his leadership and contributions to both the Labour Party and the country.

In a statement shared on his official X account, Khan paid tribute to Starmer’s years of public service and his achievements while in office.

The statement reads, “Keir Starmer has been a friend and colleague for over three decades, ever since our time as young lawyers. He is a man of great integrity who has devoted much of his career to public service.

“Keir Starmer has made a huge contribution to the Labour Party and our country, and I want to thank him. He is only the fifth Labour leader to have won a general election, which has allowed him to deliver real progress. This includes bringing national rail services into public ownership, getting NHS waiting times down, rolling out free breakfast clubs and strengthening the rights of workers and renters. These are meaningful changes that will improve the lives of people in London and right across Britain for years to come.

“We still have more than half of this parliamentary term left, with a huge mandate. The local election results showed that people are impatient for the change that was promised and a Labour government that holds firm to the progressive values our party was established to promote. This should be the focus of the next Prime Minister.

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“It’s also crucial that the new Labour leader invests in every part of the UK. This includes London, which is central to delivering for the rest of the country. We must use the potential of our capital to boost the national economy and raise living standards – for the benefit of Londoners and people right across the country.”