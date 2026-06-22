The United Kingdom has experienced one of its most politically turbulent decades in modern history, marked by rapid leadership changes at the highest level of government. Over the past 10 years, the country has been led by six prime ministers, reflecting deep political divisions, electoral shocks and internal party struggles…...

The United Kingdom has experienced one of its most politically turbulent decades in modern history, marked by rapid leadership changes at the highest level of government. Over the past 10 years, the country has been led by six prime ministers, reflecting deep political divisions, electoral shocks and internal party struggles that have repeatedly reshaped the leadership of both the Conservative and Labour parties.

From David Cameron’s resignation following the 2016 Brexit referendum to the brief premiership of Liz Truss and the subsequent administrations of Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, Britain’s political landscape has remained in near-constant flux. Each government has been shaped by defining national challenges, including Brexit negotiations, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic instability.

Starmer’s resignation has added another chapter to a decade characterised by frequent leadership transitions, although a successor has yet to be formally announced. The development underscores the continuing volatility that has defined British politics since the Brexit era.

1. David Cameron (2010–2016)

David Cameron served as UK Prime Minister until 2016, leading a Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government before heading a Conservative majority administration following the 2015 general election. His tenure was largely defined by austerity policies introduced to reduce the budget deficit after the 2008 global financial crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron’s time in office is best remembered for the 2016 Brexit referendum, which he called and in which he campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union. Following the victory of the Leave campaign, he resigned, stating that new leadership was needed to guide the country through the Brexit process.

2. Theresa May (2016–2019)

Theresa May became Prime Minister in 2016 following David Cameron’s resignation, taking office at a critical moment in British politics. Her premiership was dominated by Brexit negotiations as she sought to secure a withdrawal agreement acceptable to both Parliament and the European Union.

Despite multiple attempts, May struggled to gain parliamentary approval for her deal. After repeated defeats and mounting pressure within her party, she announced her resignation in 2019, paving the way for a new Conservative leader.

3. Boris Johnson (2019–2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019 with a promise to “get Brexit done”, leading the UK through its formal departure from the European Union in January 2020. His administration also oversaw the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also: BREAKING: Keir Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister

However, Johnson’s tenure was marred by a series of controversies, including the “Partygate” scandal and other political disputes that eroded confidence in his leadership. He resigned in 2022 after sustained pressure from members of his own party.

4. Liz Truss (2022)

Liz Truss became Prime Minister in September 2022 after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest. Her tenure was dominated by a controversial mini-budget that triggered market turmoil and heightened economic uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing growing political and economic pressure, Truss resigned after just 45 days in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

5. Rishi Sunak (2022–2024)

Rishi Sunak succeeded Liz Truss in October 2022 and was tasked with restoring economic stability and public confidence. His administration focused on controlling inflation, maintaining fiscal discipline and addressing pressures on public services.

Sunak also faced challenges related to immigration, industrial action and the broader cost-of-living crisis. He remained in office until 2024, when the Conservative Party was defeated in the general election.

6. Keir Starmer (2024–2026)

ADVERTISEMENT

Keir Starmer became Prime Minister in 2024 after leading the Labour Party to victory in the general election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. His government focused on rebuilding public services, pursuing economic reforms and restoring trust in governance.

Starmer’s leadership represented a significant shift in Britain’s political direction, with an emphasis on institutional stability and long-term policy planning. His resignation in 2026 marked the latest leadership transition in a decade defined by political change, with the process to determine his successor now under way.