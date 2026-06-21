The winner of the Ekiti Governorship Election, Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his commitment to serving the people of the state. Oyebanji, who polled 319,224 votes to emerge winner of the contest, made the pledge moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner. Speaking with TVC News,…...

The winner of the Ekiti Governorship Election, Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his commitment to serving the people of the state.

Oyebanji, who polled 319,224 votes to emerge winner of the contest, made the pledge moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner.

Speaking with TVC News, he said: “I will continue to serve the people of Ekiti. I have a proper understanding of the responsibility that this has placed on my shoulders. The responsibility of service, continuous service to the people of Ekiti, and I assure them that I will serve them with courage, compassion, humility and the fear of God.

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“So, they should continue to expect more from us as we coast home in the first term and prepare for the second term.”

On his agenda for the second term, Oyebanji said: “I have my job cut out for me. You know that we have a 30-year development plan that guides whatever we do in the state. We will continue to implement that plan. We cannot deviate from it, but if there are issues to bring on board, we will review it. So, they should expect detailed implementation of the 30-year development plan, and we are on course.”

READ MORE: https://www.tvcnews.tv/breaking-apcs-oyebanji-wins-ekiti-governorship-election-with-319224-votes/

According to INEC’s results, Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated his closest challenger, Dr Oluwole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 40,543 votes. Ambassador Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) finished third with 12,872 votes, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) garnered 1,269 votes.

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Other parties recorded significantly lower figures in the election. The Action Alliance (AA) polled 126 votes, the African Action Congress (AAC) secured 195 votes, the Labour Party (LP) received 276 votes, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 163 votes, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) polled 98 votes, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) recorded 113 votes. The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) secured 59 votes, the Action Peoples Party (APP) received 61 votes, and the Accord Party polled 564 votes.

INEC announced that a total of 375,778 valid votes were cast in the election. The commission also recorded 6,332 rejected votes, bringing the total number of votes cast to 382,109.

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According to the electoral body, 384,940 voters were accredited for the poll out of a total of 988,251 registered voters across the state.