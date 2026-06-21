Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election after securing 319,224 votes, according to the final results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The final results were announced in the early hours of Sunday by the Chief…...

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election after securing 319,224 votes, according to the final results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The final results were announced in the early hours of Sunday by the Chief Collation Officer, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

According to the results, the APC defeated its closest challenger, Dr Oluwole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 40,543 votes. Ambassador Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) finished third with 12,872 votes, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) garnered 1,269 votes.

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Other parties recorded significantly lower figures in the election. The Action Alliance (AA) polled 126 votes, the African Action Congress (AAC) secured 195 votes, the Labour Party (LP) received 276 votes, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 163 votes, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) polled 98 votes, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) recorded 113 votes. The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) secured 59 votes, the Action Peoples Party (APP) received 61 votes, and the Accord Party polled 564 votes.

INEC announced that a total of 375,778 valid votes were cast in the election. The commission also recorded 6,332 rejected votes, bringing the total number of votes cast to 382,109.

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According to the electoral body, 384,940 voters were accredited for the poll out of a total of 988,251 registered voters across the state.

The result marks a decisive victory for the APC, which secured a commanding lead over all other contenders in the governorship race. The margin between the APC and the PDP stood at 278,681 votes, underscoring the party’s dominance in the election.

With the conclusion of collation and the declaration of results, attention is expected to shift to post-election reactions from political parties, candidates and stakeholders across Ekiti State.