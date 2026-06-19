The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced two women arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for their involvement in terrorism-related activities to 40 years in prison....

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced two women arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for their involvement in terrorism-related activities to 40 years in prison.

The convicted women, Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, are the mother and sister, respectively, of terrorist kingpin Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo, who was eliminated by Nigerian security forces on June 10, 2026, in a forest near Iluke in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Justice Hauwa Joseph Yilwa handed down the sentences after both women pleaded guilty to Counts 2, 4 and 5 of the five-count terrorism-related charge brought against them by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Both women escaped conviction on Counts 1 and 3, which bordered on receiving N490,300 from Battujo while being fully aware it was proceeds of terrorism, as well as receiving sponsorship for a holy pilgrimage funded with proceeds of terrorism. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Oyedepo Rotimi, SAN, urged the court to strike out both counts but convict them on the others.

According to Count 2, both women “aided and abetted the activities of Battujo, a known bandit kingpin, and passed information through telephone conversations to the said Battujo, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 26 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

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In addition to pleading guilty to Count 2, Battujo’s mother pleaded guilty to Count 5, which bordered on concealing information about the terrorism-related activities of her son. On her part, the sister of the late terrorist kingpin, in addition to pleading guilty to Count 2, also pleaded guilty to Count 4, which bordered on concealing information that her brother had illegally acquired firearms, which she saw when she visited his forest camp.

While the punishment for each count is 20 years, Justice Yilwa ordered that the sentences run concurrently, after which the convicts will undergo rehabilitation.

**The counts are as follows:**

**Count 1:** That you, HALIMA ABDULLAHI and SAFIYA SALIHU, female adults of Dungun Mu’aza, Sabuwa LGA, Katsina State, sometime in 2026 at Katsina State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence when you received the sum of four hundred and ninety thousand, three hundred naira (N490,300) from Battujo, a known terrorist, which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of terrorism, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

**Count 2:** That you, HALIMA ABDULLAHI and SAFIYA SALIHU, female adults of Dungun Mu’aza, Sabuwa LGA, Katsina State, sometime in 2026 at Katsina State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence when you aided and abetted the activities of Battujo, a known bandit kingpin, and passed information through telephone conversations to him, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 26 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

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**Count 3:** That you, HALIMA ABDULLAHI and SAFIYA SALIHU, female adults of Dungun Mu’aza, Sabuwa LGA, Katsina State, sometime in 2026 at Katsina State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence when you received sponsorship to travel for the Hajj pilgrimage from Battujo, a known bandit kingpin, using funds you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of terrorism, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

**Count 4:** That you, SAFIYA SALIHU, a female adult of Dungun Mu’aza, Sabuwa LGA, Katsina State, sometime in 2026 at Katsina State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence by concealing information about the activities of Battujo, a known bandit kingpin, when you visited his forest camp and saw him in possession of firearms. This information, which you knew would be of material assistance in securing his apprehension, was not disclosed to any law enforcement or security officer as soon as reasonably practicable, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

**Count 5:** That you, HALIMA ABDULLAHI, a female adult of Dungun Mu’aza, Sabuwa LGA, Katsina State, sometime in 2026 at Katsina State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence when you concealed information about the activities of Battujo, a suspected bandit kingpin. This information, which you knew would be of material assistance in securing his apprehension, was not disclosed to any law enforcement or security officer as soon as reasonably practicable, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.