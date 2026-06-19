The Ekiti State Police Command has announced a statewide restriction of vehicular movement on Saturday, June 20, 2026, as part of security arrangements for the governorship election....

The Ekiti State Police Command has announced a statewide restriction of vehicular movement on Saturday, June 20, 2026, as part of security arrangements for the governorship election.

The restriction, which applies to both inter-state and intra-state movement, will run from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, on Thursday, the measure is aimed at ensuring a peaceful and violence-free electoral process.

“The Ekiti State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that there will be a restriction of inter-state and intra-state vehicular movements across the State on Saturday, 20th June 2026, being the day of the Governorship Election,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: INEC Urges Voters to Make Their Voices Count in Ekiti Governorship Election

It added that, “This standard measure is part of the comprehensive security arrangements aimed at ensuring a violence-free election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police explained that the restriction is designed to curb the movement of political thugs and other criminal elements.

“This vehicular movement restriction is expected to prevent the movement of political thugs and other criminal elements who may attempt to disrupt the electoral process,” it stated.

The ban covers all forms of transportation, including private cars, commercial buses, trucks, tricycles and motorcycles. Travellers passing through Ekiti State have been advised to seek alternative routes during the period.

However, the Command clarified that students and candidates sitting for national structured examinations and assessments will be allowed to move freely to their examination centres.

Also exempted are essential service providers, including designated INEC staff, ad-hoc personnel, accredited journalists, election observers, medical personnel and emergency responders. Such individuals must move with valid identification and clearance tags.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Medical emergency movements are also allowed during this stated period,” the statement added.

Read Also INEC Urges Voters to Make Their Voices Count in Ekiti Governorship Election

The Police further warned that VIP movements with armed escorts or security aides to polling units and collation centres will not be permitted.

“The movement of VIPs with armed escorts or security aides to polling units and collation centres is strictly discouraged and will not be allowed,” it said.

Quasi-security groups, vigilantes and volunteer outfits were also barred from providing any form of security during the election period.

“All intended inter-state travelers planning to travel through any part of Ekiti State are advised to take alternative routes during the stated period,” the Command said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police also directed construction companies to suspend all road construction activities during the election hours.

“Due to safety reasons, this notice also serves as a binding advice on construction companies to pause all forms of actual road work construction during the stated period,” it stated.

Only personnel of security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) will be allowed to provide security at polling units and collation centres.

Commissioner of Police for the Ekiti State Governorship Election, CP Abayomi Shogunle, PhD, fsi, urged residents to comply fully with the directive and participate peacefully in the election.

He assured that adequate security has been deployed across the state before, during and after the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities, saying: “Report any suspicious movement or security concerns to the nearest police station/security agency or call the police emergency line 08062335577.”